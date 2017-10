BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank Sept qtr profit up 20 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Vijaya Bank

* Sept quarter net profit 1.85 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.55 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter interest earned 30.54 billion rupees versus 31.28 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions 4.58 billion rupees versus 3.90 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions for non performing assets 4.50 billion rupees versus 3.26 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter gross NPA 7.06 percent versus 7.30 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter gross NPA 7.06 percent versus 7.30 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 4.86 percent versus 5.24 percent previous quarter