June 15 (Reuters) - Vimta Labs Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 1.42 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 67.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH-QTR REV FROM OPS 432.3 MLN RUPEES VS 535.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO