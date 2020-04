BRIEF-India's Wipro March-Qtr Consol Net Profit Slips To 23.26 Bln Rupees

April 15 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 23.26 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 24.84 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE 157.11 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 150.06 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 24.47 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER IT SERVICES REVENUE 152.96 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 145.87 BILLION RUPEES

* ASSESSED RECOVERABILITY OF UNBILLED RECEIVABLES, CONTRACT ASSETS, CERTAIN INVESTMENTS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* BASED ON CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS, EXPECTS TO RECOVER CARRYING AMOUNT OF ASSETS Source text: bit.ly/2RElGn3 Further company coverage: