April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 18.03 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 22.61 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 137.69 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 139.88 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 134.02 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR