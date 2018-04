April 6 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* SAYS CO SOLD 63 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT

* SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CONSEQUENT TO THE SALE, CO HOLDS 11 PERCENT STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT

* SAYS WIPRO AIRPORT IT WILL CONTINUE TO OUTSOURCE IT SERVICES OF INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEW DELHI TO WIPRO Source text - bit.ly/2GCqlT1 Further company coverage: