March 14 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd:

* SAYS ‍TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MILLION​

* SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MILLION IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY

* CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO

* SAYS MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES IN HEALTH INSURANCE SPACE, ERP IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES ARE NOT PART OF DIVESTMENT Source text - bit.ly/2IrksoK Further company coverage: