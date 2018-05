May 4 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 1.55 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 1.75 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 10.18 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 8.64 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS CO APPROVED ISSUANCE OF NCDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UP TO 12 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVED RAISING FUNDS OF UP TO 15 BILLION RUPEES