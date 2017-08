Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wockhardt Ltd

* June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.10 billion rupees versus profit of 158.9 million rupees year ago

* June quarter consol total income 9.28 billion rupees versus 11.08 billion rupees year ago

* Says exceptional items of INR 3.58 billion in june quarter

* Says on-going expenses on remedial measures (for US FDA related issues) impacted profitability in quarter Source text - bit.ly/2uUAovn Further company coverage: