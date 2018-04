BRIEF-India's Yes Bank March Qtr Profit Up 29 Pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 11.79 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 9.14 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 10.99 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 57.43 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 43.49 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS 4 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.10 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.28 PERCENT VERSUS 1.72 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.64 PERCENT VERSUS 0.93 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS CO APPROVED RAISING OF FUNDS BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF EQUITY CAPITAL UPTO $1 BILLION IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES

* MARCH QUARTER NIM 3.4 PERCENT

* SAYS CO APPROVED INCREASE IN OVERALL BORROWING LIMIT TO 1.10 TRLN RUPEES

* SAYS NIL SLIPPAGE DURING QUARTER FROM RESTRUCTURED BOOK ON ACCOUNT OF FEB 12, 2018 RBI CIRCULAR

* REVIEWED BORROWERS WITH DEBT OF INR 10-20 BILLION, INR 1-10 BILLION IN FY18; EXPECTS MINIMAL IMPACT FOR ACCOUNTS BEING POTENTIALLY REFERRED TO NCLT