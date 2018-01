Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor:

* SAYS EXPECTS TO GET TO 60 PERCENT PROVISIONING RATIO BY JUNE 2018

* SAYS SOLD A STANDARD LOAN WITH 6 BILLION RUPEES PRINCIPAL VALUE TO ASSET RECONSTRUCTION CO IN Q3

* SAYS SEES 2017/18 CREDIT COSTS AT AROUND 75 BPS