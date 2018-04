April 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd CEO Rana Kapoor :

* SEES CREDIT COSTS FOR 2018/19 BETWEEN 50 BPS TO 70 BPS

* SAYS EXPECTS FULL LOAN RECOVERY FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE WITH THE BIDS COMING IN

* SAYS HAVE EXPSOURE OF 4.4 BILLION RUPEES TO RELIANCE NAVAL, ADEQUATELY BACKED BY COLLATERALS

* SAYS STRATEGY OF BANK IS TO GROW SECURED RETAIL LOANS