Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s Yes Bank:

* SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF 13.42 BILLION RUPEES TO NINE BORROWERS ORDERED BY RBI TO BE TAKEN TO NCLT

* SAYS CARRYING PROVISION OF 51 PERCENT ON LOANS IN RBI FIRST LIST FOR NCLT, 43 PERCENT FOR SECOND LIST Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)