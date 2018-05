May 7 (Reuters) - Zee Learn Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 176.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 159.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 675.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 599.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.10 RUPEES PER SHARE