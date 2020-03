March 17 (Reuters) - Indigo Books and Music Inc:

* INDIGO TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL RETAIL LOCATIONS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2020

* INDIGO - COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING ITS EMPLOYEES DURING THIS CHALLENGING PERIOD INCLUDING FULL PAY TO THOSE WITH SCHEDULED SHIFTS