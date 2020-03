March 18 (Reuters) - Industria de Diseno Textil SA:

* SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS HAVING A VERY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

* SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUES TO OPERATE NORMALLY DUE TO THE FLEXIBILITY OF COMPANY BUSINESS MODE

* ONLINE BUSINESS CONTINUES TO DEVELOP AS NORMAL IN ALL MARKETS Source text: bit.ly/2x1nXBo Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)