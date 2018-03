March 14 (Reuters) - INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA:

* FY SALES 25.34 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.31 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 3.37 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.16 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 5.28 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.08 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS STORE AND ONLINE SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES HAVE INCREASED BY 9 PERCENT FROM 1 FEBRUARY TO 11 MARCH

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10.3 PERCENT TO EUR 0.75 PER SHARE