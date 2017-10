Sept 20 (Reuters) - IDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 1.37 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.26 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 SALES 11.67 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.47 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 2.29 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.11 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SALES AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES UP 12 PERCENT FROM AUG. 1 TO SEPT. 17 Source text for Eikon:

