April 19 (Reuters) - Indiva Ltd:

* INDIVA AND BHANG CORPORATION CREATE CANADIAN AND INTERNATIONAL JOINT VENTURE

* INDIVA LTD - THE JOINT VENTURE HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MANUFACTURE & SELL BHANG PRODUCTS IN CANADA AND RIGHT TO EXPORT THOSE PRODUCTS INTERNATIONALLY

* INDIVA LTD - 50/50 JOINT VENTURE WITH, AND A USD $1 MILLION INVESTMENT INTO, BHANG CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)