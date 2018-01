Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indiva Ltd:

* INDIVA LIMITED ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING TO $13 MILLION

* INDIVA - ‍ EIGHT CAPITAL HAS NOW AGREED TO PURCHASE 12.4 MILLION UNITS OF CO ON A "BOUGHT DEAL" BASIS, AT A PRICE PER UNIT OF $1.05​