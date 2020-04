April 23 (Reuters) - Indiva Ltd:

* INDIVA REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED FILING TIMELINE FOR Q4 FISCAL 2019 DUE TO COVID-19

* INDIVA LTD - Q1 2020 SALES, NET OF EXCISE, FOR QUARTER EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.0 TO $2.2 MILLION VERSUS $0.2 MILLION IN Q1 2019