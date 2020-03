BRIEF-Indiva Says Health Canada Has Approved Its Licence Amendment, Adding 10,000 Square Feet Of Production Space

March 31 (Reuters) - Indiva Ltd:

* INDIVA LTD - HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED ITS LICENCE AMENDMENT, ADDING 10,000 SQUARE FEET OF PRODUCTION SPACE

* INDIVA LTD - NEWLY LICENSED SPACE ADDS ADDITIONAL CAPACITY FOR PRODUCTION OF BHANG CHOCOLATE, WANA SOUR GUMMIES AND OTHER POWERED BY INDIVA PRODUCTS

* INDIVA LTD - WITH RECEIPT OF THIS AMENDMENT, INDIVA’S LONDON, ONTARIO-BASED FACILITY IS NOW FULLY LICENSED

* INDIVA LTD - AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDES LICENSED SPACE FOR INDIVA TO BEGIN EXTRACTION OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: