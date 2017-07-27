BRIEF-Indivior PLC H1 2017 net revenue up 4 pct on reported basis

July 27 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* H1 2017 net revenue of $553m increased 4% on a reported basis

* H1 2017 operating profit of $244mln increased 23%

* On an adjusted basis (excluding exceptional items in both periods), H1 2017 net income increased 25% to $169mln

* FY 2017 guidance raised, reflecting strong US market conditions

* FY 2017 net revenue expected in range of $1,090mln to $1,120mln

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income of $265mln to $285mln

* US market growth in H1 2017 continued at low double-digit percentage levels.