BRIEF-Indivior PLC Withdraws FY 2020 Guidance In Face Of Current Covid-19 Uncertainty

April 8 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* INDIVIOR PLC - INDIVIOR WITHDRAWS FY 2020 GUIDANCE IN FACE OF CURRENT COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY

* INDIVIOR PLC - PERFORMANCE OF INDIVIOR’S BUSINESS IN Q1 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* INDIVIOR - IN RECENT WEEKS OBSERVED IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 INCLUDING DECLINE IN ENROLLMENTS FOR SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS INJFECTIONS

* INDIVIOR PLC - CANNOT PREDICT DURATION OR EXTENT OF MARKET DISRUPTIONS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ITS BUSINESS

* INDIVIOR - DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE IN POSITION TO GIVE REVISED GUIDANCE TILL DURATION, EXTENT OF MARKET DISRUPTIONS FROM COVID-19 ARE KNOWN

* INDIVIOR PLC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, INDIVIOR HAD GROSS CASH OF APPROXIMATELY $911M AND NET CASH OF APPROXIMATELY $673M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: