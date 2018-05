BRIEF-Indivior Posts Q1 profit down 5 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* Q1 NET REVENUE DECLINED 4 PCT (MINUS 6 PCT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO $255M (Q1 2017: $265M)

* OPERATING PROFIT WAS $116M (Q1 2017: $128M)

* NET INCOME WAS $93M (Q1 2017: $80M). ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, NET INCOME DECLINED 3 PCT TO $78M IN Q1 2018 (Q1 2017: $80M), PRIMARILY REFLECTING A DECLINE IN OPERATING INCOME OFFSET BY LOWER FINANCING COSTS AND A REDUCED OVERALL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE.

* FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED

* NET REVENUE EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $1,130M-$1,170M AND NET INCOME OF $290M-$320M

* GUIDANCE ASSUMES NO MATERIAL CHANGES IN MARKET CONDITIONS IN US