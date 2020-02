BRIEF-Indivior Q4 Adjusted Net Loss $37 Mln Versus Profit Of $67 Mln Reported Last Year

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* INDIVIOR PLC - FINAL RESULTS

* FY 2019 ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS IN-LINE WITH GUIDANCE

* INDIVIOR PLC QTRLY NET REVENUE $133 MILLION VERSUS $236 MILLION

* INDIVIOR PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS $37 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $67 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FY 2020 GUIDANCE INTRODUCED

* INDIVIOR PLC QTRLY NET LOSS $55 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $24 MILLION

* 2020 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $525M TO $585M

* SEES FY NET LOSS IN RANGE OF $50M TO $20M, EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* INDIVIOR SEES 2020 SUBLOCADE NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN $150M-$200M; PERSERIS NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN $15-$25M

* FY U.S. NET REVENUE DECLINED 25% PRIMARILY DUE TO SUBOXONE® FILM SHARE LOSS TO GENERIC COMPETITORS

* ENDING FY 2019 CASH BALANCE GREW TO $1,060M (FY 2018: $924M)

* SUBOXONE® FILM MARKET SHARE AVERAGED 32% (FY 2018: 53%) AND EXITED FY 2019 AT 24% (FY 2018: 53%)

* NET CASH AT FY-END WAS $821M (FY 2018: $681M)

* FINAL SHIPMENTS OF INDIVIOR-PRODUCED AUTHORIZED GENERIC BUPRENORPHINE/NALOXONE FILM WERE MADE IN Q4 2019

* CONTINUES TO ADVANCE SUBLOCADE TOWARD A SUSTAINABLE $1BN FRANCHISE

* WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE OPPORTUNITIES TO DEPLOY ANY NET REVENUE OVERDELIVERY TOWARD FURTHERING TREATMENT AND SUBLOCADE PENETRATION

* GROUP’S LEGAL STRATEGY REMAINS UNCHANGED

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT POTENTIAL IMPACT OF DOJ LITIGATION OR QUANTIFY COST OF VERDICT/RESOLUTION, BUT IT COULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO

* GROUP CARRIES A PROVISION FOR INVESTIGATIVE AND ANTITRUST LITIGATION MATTERS OF $438M