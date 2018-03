BRIEF-‍Indivior Says Enters Into License Agreement For C4x Discovery's OX1 Antagonist Program​

March 29 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc:

* ‍INDIVIOR ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR C4X DISCOVERY’S OREXIN-1 (OX1) ANTAGONIST PROGRAM​

* ‍INDIVIOR UK LIMITED AND C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AGREEMENT​

* INDIVIOR - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, INDIVIOR UK OBTAINED EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE C4X’S ORAL OREXIN-1 RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM​

* INDIVIOR - ‍INDIVIOR UK WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT TO C4X OF $10 MILLION WITH POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO C4X THAT COULD TOTAL $284 MILLION OVER TIME​