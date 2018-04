April 20 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* SAYS FILED A NEW DRUG SUBMISSION (NDS) WITH HEALTH CANADA’S THERAPEUTIC DRUGS DIRECTORATE FOR SUBLOCADE INJECTION

* SAYS IF APPROVED, SUBLOCADE WILL BE MARKETED BY INDIVIOR CANADA LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)