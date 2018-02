Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc:

* FY 2017 ‍NET REVENUE AT $1,093M (FY 2016: $1,058M) INCREASED 3% ON A REPORTED BASIS (3% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE)​

* FY 2017 ‍NET INCOME WAS $58M (FY 2016: $35M)​

* FY 2017 ‍CASH BALANCE AT PERIOD END WAS $863M (FY 2016: $692M). NET CASH WAS $376M (FY 2016: $131M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)