March 23 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* INDIVIOR PLC - STATEMENT ON THE CORONAVIRUS AND GLOBAL SUPPLY OF MEDICINES

* INDIVIOR PLC - ACTIVELY MANAGING CO’S GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS TO MINIMIZE ANY POTENTIAL DISRUPTION

* INDIVIOR PLC - DO NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS.