BRIEF-Indivior Says PTAB Of U.S. Patent And Trademark Office Issued Final Written Decision

June 3 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* INDIVIOR PLC - PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD (PTAB) OF U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) ISSUED A FINAL WRITTEN DECISION IN IPR OF ‘454 PATENT

* INDIVIOR PLC - PTAB HELD THAT DRL DEMONSTRATED BY A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE THAT CLAIMS 1-5, 7, AND 9-14 OF ‘454 PATENT ARE UNPATENTABLE

* INDIVIOR PLC - CLAIM 6 WAS NOT CHALLENGED AND IS NOT ADDRESSED BY PTAB’S OPINION

* INDIVIOR PLC - IS REVIEWING PTAB'S DECISION AND CONSIDERING ITS OPTIONS FOR APPEAL.