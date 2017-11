Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc:

* Q3 NET REVENUE $‍275​ MILLION VERSUS $268 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE AND NET INCOME GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED​

* Q3 NET PROFIT $‍50 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $149 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* SUBOXONE FILM MARKET SHARE AVERAGED 58 PCT IN YTD 2017 (YTD 2016: 61%)

* ‍FINALIZING LAUNCH PLANS OF RBP-6000, WORKING WITH 3RD-PARTY MANUFACTURING PARTNERS TO APPROPRIATE DELIVERY TO ENABLE TARGET LAUNCH IN Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: