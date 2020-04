BRIEF-Indivior Says Safety Profile Of Up To 12-Month Sublocade Treatment Consistent With Transmucosal Buprenorphine

April 16 (Reuters) - Indivior PLC:

* INDIVIOR - SAFETY PROFILE OF UP TO 12-MONTH SUBLOCADE TREATMENT CONSISTENT WITH TRANSMUCOSAL BUPRENORPHINE, WITH ANTICIPATED INJECTION-SITE REACTIONS EXCEPTION

* INDIVIOR- AFTER 12 MONTHS OF SUBLOCADE TREATMENT, 61.5% OF ROLLOVER PARTICIPANTS AND 75.8% OF DE NOVO PARTICIPANTS WERE FREE OF ILLICIT OPIOID USE

* INDIVIOR PLC - OVERALL, 66.8% OF PARTICIPANTS IN SUBLOCADE TREATMENT REPORTED >1 TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENT (TEAE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: