March 23 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc:

* INDIVIOR RESPONDS TO COURT RULING ANDA LITIGATION

* ‍RESPONDS TO COURT RULING IN ANDA LITIGATION AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO APPEAL

* INDIVIOR - ‍US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS FOUND THAT ALVOGEN DOES NOT INFRINGE ASSERTED CLAIMS OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENT​S

* INDIVIOR PLC - ‍BELIEVES THAT IT HAS GROUNDS TO APPEAL RULING BY DISTRICT COURT OF DELAWARE​

* INDIVIOR - WILL NOT BE ABLE TO RELY ON ‘514, ‘150, AND ‘497 PATENTS TO PREVENT ALVOGEN FROM MANUFACTURING AND MARKETING A GENERIC FILM ALTERNATIVE IN US​​

* ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018, PROVIDED BY INDIVIOR ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018, IN ITS FY 2017 RESULTS, ASSUMED NO GENERIC FILM LAUNCH IN 2018​

* ‍COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR MARKET CONDITIONS AND WILL UPDATE ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IF APPROPRIATE.

* INDIVIOR PLC - ‍IF FDA GRANTS APPROVAL TO ALVOGEN, IT WOULD BE ABLE TO MARKET A GENERIC ALTERNATIVE TO SUBOXONE® FILM IN US​

* INDIVIOR - ‍EXPECT TO EXTEND MARKET LEADING POSITION IN ADDICTION DISEASE SPACE, REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING AT LEAST $1 BLN IN PEAK SUBLOCADE NET REVENUE​​