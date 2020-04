April 23 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd:

* JSE: ILU - TRADING STATEMENT - IMPACT OF COVID-19, DEFERRAL OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LTD - GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 IS WITHDRAWN.

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LTD - BOARD HAS FURTHERMORE RESOLVED TO REVISE ITS CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY