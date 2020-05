BRIEF-Indluplace Properties Says Resolved To Defer Decision On Interim Dividend Payment

May 20 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd:

* JSE: ILU - SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LTD - RESOLVED TO DEFER DECISION ON PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020, TO END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LTD - DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME OF 34,17 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* INDLUPLACE PROPERTIES LTD - HY REVENUE 334.4 MILLION RAND VERSUS 318.3 MILLION RAND