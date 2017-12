Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indo National Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED TO PROVIDE CORPORATE GUARANTEE OF 85 MILLION RUPEES TO HDFC BANK CHENNAI ON BEHALF OF KINECO

* COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA IS INVESTIGATING ZINC CARBON DRY CELL BATTERY INDUSTRY INCLUDING CO IN RELATION TO CARTELISATION Source text - bit.ly/2BLKkZu Further company coverage: