April 25 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd:

* GOT STATEMENT OF NON-COMPLIANCE AND RESTRICTED GMP CERTIFICATE FOR GOA PLANT 1 FROM UK-MHRA

* MHRA STATEMENT SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF PRODUCT HAVING BEEN IMPACTED

* SAYS IN INTERIM, MEDICALLY CRITICAL PRODUCTS WILL BE ALLOWED TO BE SUPPLIED FROM EFFECTED FACILITY

* “INSPECTORATE DOES NOT RECOMMEND THAT THE PRODUCTS ARE RECALLED”

* WILL HAVE TEMPORARY IMPACT ON CO'S BUSINESS TO EUROPE