April 24 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS - CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON

* INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY‘S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT‘S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” - FREEPORT CEO

* INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO ON BUYING ITS 40 PERCENT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT - FREEPORT CEO

* INDONESIA‘S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT‘S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE - FREEPORT CEO

* FREEPORT‘S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA‘S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN

* FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)