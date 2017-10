Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia will open an oil and gas block in East Kalimantan for bidding by investors “as soon as possible”, deputy energy minister, Arcandra Tahar said.

* The block is currently operated by Chevron, whose contract expires in Oct. 2018

* Chevron said last year that it will not extend its contract.

* State energy company Pertamina will not take over the block, Tahar said. (Reporting By Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor)