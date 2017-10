Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk said in a stock exchange filing:

* First-half net profit 487.3 billion rupiah ($36.1 million) versus 497.8 billion rupiah a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,505.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana)