BRIEF-Indonesia's 4.25 pct policy rate level sufficient to support economy -c.bank

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters on Thursday:

* DOMESTIC ECONOMY CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENT WITH A MORE SUSTAINABLE PROPORTION

* 2018 ECONOMIC GROWTH WILL BE SUPPORTED BY INVESTMENT

* C.BANK IS WATCHING GLOBAL RISKS SUCH AS FINANCIAL MARKET VOLATILITY

* C.BANK TO MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN FOREX MARKET TO GUARD AGAINST EXCESSIVE VOLATILITY IN RUPIAH

* MONETARY EASING TRANSMISSION INTO THE BANKING SECTOR STILL ONGOING, ALTHOUGH NOT OPTIMUM YET

* PREVIOUS EASING IS ALREADY SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH

* C.BANK EXPECTS VOLATILITY WHEN THE UNITED STATES INCREASES RATES, BANK INDONESIA WILL CONTINUE TO BE IN THE MARKET

* INDONESIA C.BANK MONETARY STANCE REMAINS NEUTRAL (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Maikel Jefriando)