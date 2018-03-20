BRIEF-Indonesia's Bulog extends timeframe for importing 500,000 T of rice

March 20 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s state food procurement agency, Bulog, will extend the timeframe for its plan to import 500,000 tonnes rice to June from February, chief executive Djarot Kusumayakti said.

* Bulog will open a tender on Wednesday to procure 80,000 tonnes of 5-15 percent broken rice from South Asian countries for May-June arrival.

* Bulog said it expects 420,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand, Vietnam and India to arrive by the end of March.

* Current rice stocks at Bulog are around 600,000 tonnes, the CEO said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)