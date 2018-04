April 23 (Reuters) - Indoor Skydive Australia Group Ltd :

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS LEGAL PROCEEDINGS WITH SKYVENTURE INTERNATIONAL

* INDOOR SKYDIVE AUSTRALIA GROUP - LEGAL FEES ASSOCIATED WITH DISPUTE WILL BE HIGHER THAN FORECAST IN HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

* INCREASE IN LEGAL FEES WILL IMPACT REPORTED EBITDA AND NPAT FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ANTICIPATES IMPACT TO 2018 UNDERLYING EBITDA OF ABOUT 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: