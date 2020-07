BRIEF-Indoor Skydive Australia Says Freak Entertainment Commenced Fit Out On Freak Gold Coast

July 1 (Reuters) - Indoor Skydive Australia Group Ltd :

* INDOOR SKYDIVE AUSTRALIA - FREAK ENTERTAINMENT COMMENCED FIT OUT ON ITS SECOND FACILITY, FREAK GOLD COAST

* INDOOR SKYDIVE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD - EXPECTED TO OPEN TO PUBLIC IN AUGUST 2020

* INDOOR SKYDIVE AUSTRALIA GROUP - FREAK IN A BOX WILL CONTINUE AS AN ONGOING PRODUCT IN NSW

* INDOOR SKYDIVE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD-AFTER CLOSURE OF PENRITH FACILITY ON 22ND MARCH OPERATIONS HAVE NOW RESUMED

* INDOOR SKYDIVE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD - FREAK IN A BOX WILL BE INTRODUCED INTO QLD