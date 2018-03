March 21 (Reuters) - Indorama Ventures Pcl:

* THROUGH UNIT ENTERS JV WITH ALPEK AND FAR EASTERN INVESTMENT TO BUY INTEGRATED PTA-PET ASSETS IN CORPUS CHRISTI, USA

* ON COMPLETION, CORPUS CHRISTI PROJECT TO HAVE NOMINAL CAPACITY OF 1.1 MILLION METRIC TONS OF PET AND 1.3 MILLION METRIC TONS OF PTA PER YEAR