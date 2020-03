March 27 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA:

* SAYS INITIATES PROCEDURES TO IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY LAYOFFS IN SPAIN TO FACE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* SAYS PROPOSED MEASURES CONSIST OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS FOR PART OF THE STAFF AND A REDUCTION IN SALARY FOR WORKERS NOT AFFECTED BY IT

* SAYS LIMITATIONS TO MOBILITY IN SPAIN AND BETWEEN COUNTRIES ARE ALSO IMPACTING PRODUCTION CAPACITY, AFFECTED BY DELAYS AND DISRUPTIONS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)