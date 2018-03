March 14 (Reuters) - INDRA SA:

* SAYS WINS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT FOUR NEW UPLINK STATIONS, EXPANDING GROUND SEGMENT OF EUROPEAN GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM GALILEO‍​

* CONTRACT AWARDED BY THALES ALENIA SPACE ALSO INCLUDES MAINTENANCE AND UPGRADES FOR ALL UPLINK STATIONS Source text: bit.ly/2HB9T19

