BRIEF-Indra Withdraws 2020 Guidance And Postpones Dividend Payments Due To COVID-19

May 11 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA:

* SAYS 2020 GUIDANCE IS WITHDRAWN AND THE DECISION TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS IS POSTPONED

* SAYS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q1 RESULTS HAS BEEN STILL LIMITED AND MAINLY CONCENTRATED IN THE T&D (TRANSPORT & DEFENCE) DIVISION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY EXPECTS AN IMPACT ON ITS RESULTS IN THE COMING QUARTERS

* SAYS IT HAS MORE THAN 940 MILLION EUROS AVAILABLE IN LIQUIDITY BETWEEN CASH AND CREDIT LINES AS OF MARCH 31ST