April 3 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA:

* WITHDRAWS ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL FOR TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AND SALARY REDUCTIONS PRESENTED ON MARCH 27

* WILL LOOK FOR A CHANNEL TO SHARE WITH WORKERS’ REPRESENTATION THE EVOLUTION OF COMPANY’S ESTIMATES ON CONTINUOUS BASIS

* THE CHAIRMAN, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL REDUCE THEIR REMUNERATION BY 25%, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPOSED SALARY REDUCTIONS