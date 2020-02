Feb 20 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG:

* REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019: COMPANY CONFIRMS FORECAST

* FY EBIT BEFORE IMPAIRMENT OF APPROX. EUR 135 MILLION

* FY SALES REVENUES TO EUR 1.74 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.71 BILLION)

* IN 2020, WE WILL BE CHALLENGED TO CONTINUE ADDRESSING PROBLEMS IN AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY SEGMENT

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AFTER IMPAIRMENT LOSSES AT EUR 118 MILLION